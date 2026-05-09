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Coffee Par Kurukshetra: Yogi, Himanta and Suvendu, Modi's new team is very lucky, what all will they change?

Suvendu Adhikari will be the new Chief Minister of Bengal. He will be sworn in as Chief Minister at 11 a.m. at Brigade Ground. Eight resolutions were presented at the BJP legislative party meeting in Bengal, all of which contained Suvendu Adhikari's name.

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