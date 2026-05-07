Haqiqat Kya Hai: If Elections Were Held Today, Would Modi Break Records ? If elections were to be held today, how many seats would Narendra Modi secure? How many would go to Rahul Gandhi? How high would Mamata Banerjee's graph rise? How many seats would be won by Uddhav Thackeray, Akhilesh Yadav, Tejashwi Yadav, and Stalin—and what would the combined tally of these seats