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- Haqiqat Kya Hai : Truth Revealed, BJP Government Formed in Bengal, Didi’s Exit Confirmed
Haqikat Kya Hai
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Haqiqat Kya Hai : Truth Revealed, BJP Government Formed in Bengal, Didi’s Exit Confirmed
A major political shift is expected in India tomorrow at 11 AM. In West Bengal, a new government is being claimed under Suvendu Adhikari, while in Tamil Nadu, Vijay Thalapathy is reportedly receiving support for the Chief Minister post.
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