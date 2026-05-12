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- Haqiqat Kya Hai : A major crisis is coming, you will be saved if you follow Modi's 7 advice!
Haqikat Kya Hai
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Haqiqat Kya Hai : A major crisis is coming, you will be saved if you follow Modi's 7 advice!
Narendra Modi has warned the nation for the second time in 24 hours. The situation in West Asia could deteriorate at any time. A new phase of war between the US and Iran could begin at any time. Modi has warned the nation about the dangers that arise during wartime.
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