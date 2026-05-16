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Coffee Par Kurukshetra : Yogi will cross 300 seats, Akhilesh will be reduced to below 100!

The Bharatiya Janata Party has begun working on its strategy and reorganizing its team for the Uttar Pradesh Assembly elections in 2027. Regarding this, UP Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath met with Home Minister Amit Shah in Delhi yesterday.

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