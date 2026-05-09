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- Haqiqat Kya Hai:Narendra Modi 'invincible' till 2029, opponents defeated!
Haqikat Kya Hai
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Haqiqat Kya Hai:Narendra Modi 'invincible' till 2029, opponents defeated!
Defeating Narendra Modi is now not only difficult but impossible. Narendra Modi has now become invincible. He is outsmarting his opponents election after election. This isn't being said by any BJP leader. This isn't being said by any leader of the Indi Alliance. This is being said by the Western med
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