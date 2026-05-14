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- Aaj Ki Baat: Modi's appeal is having an impact in the crisis, how did they manage to cut expenses?
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Aaj Ki Baat: Modi's appeal is having an impact in the crisis, how did they manage to cut expenses?
Prime Minister Modi himself was the first to act on his appeal. He reduced the number of vehicles in his convoy by eighty percent. Only two vehicles will travel with Modi: one for him and the other for his security personnel.
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