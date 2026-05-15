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Aaj Ki Baat: Modi's appeal starts having an impact, what big decisions were made regarding 'savings'?

The effects of the war between Iran and the United States are beginning to affect us. Wholesale inflation in the country has reached 8.3 percent, the highest in three and a half years, while retail inflation has reached 3.4 percent, also the highest in a year.

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Muqabla : देशहित के लिए 'बचत फॉर्मूला', क्या मानेंगे मोदी के विरोधी ?
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Aap Ki Adalat

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Aaj Ki Baat

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Astrology

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Aaj Ka Rashifal, 12 May 2026: Find out what your stars have in store for you today with Acharya Indu Prakash ?
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Muqabla

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Haqikat Kya Hai

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Entertainment

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Oh My God

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Originals

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Speed News: Suvendu Adhikari Takes Oath As CM After BJP Ends 15-Year TMC Rule In Bengal

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Speed News: Amit Shah Names Suvendu Adhikari as BJP's First CM In Bengal
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