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Aaj Ki Baat: Modi's appeal starts having an impact, what big decisions were made regarding 'savings'?
The effects of the war between Iran and the United States are beginning to affect us. Wholesale inflation in the country has reached 8.3 percent, the highest in three and a half years, while retail inflation has reached 3.4 percent, also the highest in a year.
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