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Coffee Par Kurukshetra: Modi SUPERHIT in Bengal, world surprised by victory, even shocked America!
News has been published in the Washington Post, a major American newspaper, and the New York Times. American newspapers are discussing Hindu voters and Hindu voting patterns. The New York Times even directly writes that Modi is the most powerful figure in Indian politics.
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