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Coffee Par Kurukshetra: Crisis is coming, will there be a lockdown or not, has PM Modi taken a decision?
A major debate is currently raging in the country, fueled by Prime Minister Narendra Modi's appeal, made not once but twice within 24 hours, to his fellow citizens, urging them to reduce their use of petrol and diesel and to refrain from purchasing gold for a year.
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