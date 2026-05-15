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Haqiqat Kya Hai : Modi has discussed on war, the biggest meeting in Delhi
New Delhi and Beijing, the world's attention is currently focused on these two locations. The BRICS Foreign Ministers' Meeting has begun in New Delhi. Prime Minister Narendra Modi met with all the foreign ministers of the BRICS countries today. Xi Jinping and Donald Trump met in Beijing.
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