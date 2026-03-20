Advertisement
  1. News
  2. Video
  3. Kurukshetra
  4. Coffee Par Kurukshetra: How effective are Modi's policies in the Iran-US war?

Kurukshetra

Aap ki Adalat Aaj ki Baat News Astrology Originals Yoga kurukshetra Hakikat Kya Hai Muqabla Entertainment Sports Lifestyle
Updated on:

Coffee Par Kurukshetra: How effective are Modi's policies in the Iran-US war?

Tensions have escalated significantly in the Middle East over the past 24 hours, with reports of several major attacks by Iran. Two major LNG plants in Qatar, including Pearl GTL and other LNG processing facilities, were targeted. Energy installations in the UAE were also attacked.

Advertisement

Related Videos

Advertisement

Latest Videos

Aaj Ki Baat : Iran destroyed gas fields and refineries, Will crisis get worse?

Aaj Ki Baat : Iran destroyed gas fields and refineries, Will crisis get worse?

Muqabla: War in the Middle East is getting more severe, how many days of gas does India have?

Muqabla: War in the Middle East is getting more severe, how many days of gas does India have?
Haqiqat Kya Hai: Modi's phone line is open to Tehran during the war!

Haqiqat Kya Hai: Modi's phone line is open to Tehran during the war!
Iran Hits World's Largest LNG Hub in Qatar: How Will It Impact India and World Markets?

Iran Hits World's Largest LNG Hub in Qatar: How Will It Impact India and World Markets?
Yoga With Swami Ramdev: Which diseases will be cured by the power of fasting? Navratri 2026 | Daily Yoga

Yoga With Swami Ramdev: Which diseases will be cured by the power of fasting? Navratri 2026 | Daily Yoga
Today's Horoscope, 19 March 2026: Know from Acharya Indu Prakash ji what your stars are saying today?

Today's Horoscope, 19 March 2026: Know from Acharya Indu Prakash ji what your stars are saying today?
Speed News: PM Modi praises retiring Rajya Sabha members, says politics never truly ends

Speed News: PM Modi praises retiring Rajya Sabha members, says politics never truly ends
Aaj Ki Baat: Why did the Congress MP in Assam leave the Congress just before the elections?

Aaj Ki Baat: Why did the Congress MP in Assam leave the Congress just before the elections?

Aap Ki Adalat

Nishikant Dubey in Aap Ki Adalat: BJP vs Rahul Gandhi, India US Trade Deal & PM Modi

Nishikant Dubey in Aap Ki Adalat: BJP vs Rahul Gandhi, India US Trade Deal & PM Modi
Mary Kom in Aap Ki Adalat: Untold Life Story, Personal Life & Controversies Revealed

Mary Kom in Aap Ki Adalat: Untold Life Story, Personal Life & Controversies Revealed
Farhan Akhtar In Aap Ki Adalat: Watch Full Episode with Rajat Sharma

Farhan Akhtar In Aap Ki Adalat: Watch Full Episode with Rajat Sharma
Akshay Kumar In Aap Ki Adalat: Watch Full episode with Rajat Sharma

Akshay Kumar In Aap Ki Adalat: Watch Full episode with Rajat Sharma
Mohammed Shami In Aap Ki Adalat: Watch Full Episode with Rajat Sharma

Mohammed Shami In Aap Ki Adalat: Watch Full Episode with Rajat Sharma

CM Mohan Yadav in Aap Ki Adalat: After becoming MP CM, Mohan Yadav turns up for his biggest interview

CM Mohan Yadav in Aap Ki Adalat: After becoming MP CM, Mohan Yadav turns up for his biggest interview
Dhirendra Shastri Interview With Rajat Sharma : Baba Bageshwar In Aap Ki Adalat

Dhirendra Shastri Interview With Rajat Sharma : Baba Bageshwar In Aap Ki Adalat
Manoj Sinha In Aap Ki Adalat: Interesting interview of Manoj Sinha in 'Aap Ki Adalat'

Manoj Sinha In Aap Ki Adalat: Interesting interview of Manoj Sinha in 'Aap Ki Adalat'
View All

Aaj Ki Baat

Aaj Ki Baat: Pakistan bombed Kabul during Ramadan, what will the Taliban do?

Aaj Ki Baat: Pakistan bombed Kabul during Ramadan, what will the Taliban do?
Aaj Ki Baat: Who won the Rajya Sabha elections? Who cross-voted?

Aaj Ki Baat: Who won the Rajya Sabha elections? Who cross-voted?
Aaj Ki Baat: India's oil tankers get green signal from Iran!

Aaj Ki Baat: India's oil tankers get green signal from Iran!

Aaj Ki Baat: How did Iran open the Strait of Hormuz route for India?

Aaj Ki Baat: How did Iran open the Strait of Hormuz route for India?

Aaj Ki Baat : Modi will save from war and also provide oil and gas !

Aaj Ki Baat : Modi will save from war and also provide oil and gas !

Aaj Ki Baat: Is there really a gas shortage in the country or is it panic due to rumours?

Aaj Ki Baat: Is there really a gas shortage in the country or is it panic due to rumours?
Aaj Ki Baat : How will new Supreme Leader take revenge of Khamenei's death?

Aaj Ki Baat : How will new Supreme Leader take revenge of Khamenei's death?

Aaj Ki Baat : How many days of oil and gas does India have left?

Aaj Ki Baat : How many days of oil and gas does India have left?

View All

News

Muqabla: Will Bengal be won with the Yogi model?

Muqabla: Will Bengal be won with the Yogi model?
Muqabla: Will there be war in Bengal, not elections?

Muqabla: Will there be war in Bengal, not elections?

Muqabla: There is fear of cylinder, elections are on the head!

Muqabla: There is fear of cylinder, elections are on the head!
Muqabla: From the oil and gas crisis to the Iran war, Sudhanshu Trivedi clears up the confusion!

Muqabla: From the oil and gas crisis to the Iran war, Sudhanshu Trivedi clears up the confusion!
LPG Shortage Hits Prasad Preparation at ISKCON Kolkata, Temple Reduces Menu Amid Fuel Crisis

LPG Shortage Hits Prasad Preparation at ISKCON Kolkata, Temple Reduces Menu Amid Fuel Crisis
Muqabla: Is Rahul Gandhi imposing 'my will' even on the LPG crisis?

Muqabla: Is Rahul Gandhi imposing 'my will' even on the LPG crisis?

Muqabla: Silent on Hindu lynching, angry on Muslim lynching?

Muqabla: Silent on Hindu lynching, angry on Muslim lynching?
Muqabla: Will 'World War' happen between Muslims and Christians?

Muqabla: Will 'World War' happen between Muslims and Christians?
View All

Astrology

Today's Horoscope, 18 March 2026: Know from Acharya Indu Prakash ji what your stars are saying today?

Today's Horoscope, 18 March 2026: Know from Acharya Indu Prakash ji what your stars are saying today?
Aaj Ka Rashifal, 17 Mar 2026: Find out what your stars have in store for you today with Acharya Indu Prakash ?

Aaj Ka Rashifal, 17 Mar 2026: Find out what your stars have in store for you today with Acharya Indu Prakash ?
Aaj Ka Rashifal, 16 Mar 2026: Find out what your stars have in store for you today with Acharya Indu Prakash ?

Aaj Ka Rashifal, 16 Mar 2026: Find out what your stars have in store for you today with Acharya Indu Prakash ?
Aaj Ka Rashifal, 15 Mar 2026: Find out what your stars have in store for you today with Acharya Indu Prakash ?

Aaj Ka Rashifal, 15 Mar 2026: Find out what your stars have in store for you today with Acharya Indu Prakash ?
Aaj Ka Rashifal, 14 Mar 2026: Find out what your stars have in store for you today with Acharya Indu Prakash ?

Aaj Ka Rashifal, 14 Mar 2026: Find out what your stars have in store for you today with Acharya Indu Prakash ?
Aaj Ka Rashifal, 13 Mar 2026: Find out what your stars have in store for you today with Acharya Indu Prakash ?

Aaj Ka Rashifal, 13 Mar 2026: Find out what your stars have in store for you today with Acharya Indu Prakash ?
Today's Horoscope, 12 March 2026: Know from Acharya Indu Prakash ji what your stars are saying today?

Today's Horoscope, 12 March 2026: Know from Acharya Indu Prakash ji what your stars are saying today?
Today's Horoscope, 11 March 2026: Know from Acharya Indu Prakash ji what your stars are saying today?

Today's Horoscope, 11 March 2026: Know from Acharya Indu Prakash ji what your stars are saying today?
View All

Yoga

Yoga With Swami Ramdev: Sleep Disorders May Block Heart-Brain Signals | | Sleeping Disorder

Yoga With Swami Ramdev: Sleep Disorders May Block Heart-Brain Signals | | Sleeping Disorder
Yoga With Swami Ramdev : How much impact does the Middle East War have on home kitchens?

Yoga With Swami Ramdev : How much impact does the Middle East War have on home kitchens?
Yoga With Swami Ramdev : 15 minutes of Pranayam will be a panacea for the lungs.

Yoga With Swami Ramdev : 15 minutes of Pranayam will be a panacea for the lungs.
Yoga With Swami Ramdev: How does persistent back pain reduce brain power ?

Yoga With Swami Ramdev: How does persistent back pain reduce brain power ?
Yoga With Swami Ramdev: Rapidly increasing obesity should not become a health emergency in the country

Yoga With Swami Ramdev: Rapidly increasing obesity should not become a health emergency in the country
Yoga Live: How can routine memory loss pose a new challenge to your brain? Learn the formula for a strong memory that lasts up to 100 years.

Yoga Live: How can routine memory loss pose a new challenge to your brain? Learn the formula for a strong memory that lasts up to 100 years.
Yoga With Swami Ramdev: Do scientists like this age-old eating method?

Yoga With Swami Ramdev: Do scientists like this age-old eating method?
Yoga With Swami Ramdev: Which yoga remedy will be a magical cure? The yoga guru will explain.

Yoga With Swami Ramdev: Which yoga remedy will be a magical cure? The yoga guru will explain.
View All

Haqikat Kya Hai

Haqiqat Kya Hai: आज की रात हमले ही हमले, जमकर बरसेंगे गोले

Haqiqat Kya Hai: आज की रात हमले ही हमले, जमकर बरसेंगे गोले
Haqiqat Kya Hai: Why did Trump suddenly cancel his China visit?

Haqiqat Kya Hai: Why did Trump suddenly cancel his China visit?

Haqiqat Kya Hai: Ceasefire impossible, the world looks to Modi

Haqiqat Kya Hai: Ceasefire impossible, the world looks to Modi

Haqiqat Kya Hai: Modi rescued Shivalik ship amidst war

Haqiqat Kya Hai: Modi rescued Shivalik ship amidst war

Haqiqat Kya Hai : Iran will leave Dubai unwatchable?

Haqiqat Kya Hai : Iran will leave Dubai unwatchable?

Haqiqat Kya Hai : Junior Khamenei changed all the rules of war!

Haqiqat Kya Hai : Junior Khamenei changed all the rules of war!

Haqiqat Kya Hai : 14th day of the war is in Iran's name, Mujtaba Khamenei turns the tables! Haqiqat Kya Hai : 14th day of the war is in Iran's name, M

Haqiqat Kya Hai : 14th day of the war is in Iran's name, Mujtaba Khamenei turns the tables! Haqiqat Kya Hai : 14th day of the war is in Iran's name, M
Haqiqat Kya Hai : Revenge for Khamenei's death, did Junior Khamenei defeat Trump?

Haqiqat Kya Hai : Revenge for Khamenei's death, did Junior Khamenei defeat Trump?
View All

Muqabla

Muqabla: Who will run Bihar govt after Nitish Kumar ?

Muqabla: Who will run Bihar govt after Nitish Kumar ?
Muqabla: Will China-Russia join the war in 48 hours ?

Muqabla: Will China-Russia join the war in 48 hours ?
View All

Entertainment

Armaan Khera on The Ba***ds of Bollywood defamation case, SRK, and Aryan Khan | Exclusive Interview

Armaan Khera on The Ba***ds of Bollywood defamation case, SRK, and Aryan Khan | Exclusive Interview
Tom Cruise Walks Red Carpet at Cannes for 'Mission: Impossible – The Final Reckoning' Premiere

Tom Cruise Walks Red Carpet at Cannes for 'Mission: Impossible – The Final Reckoning' Premiere
Cannes 2025: Bella Hadid, Eva Longoria & Heidi Klum Dazzle On The Red Carpet On Opening Night

Cannes 2025: Bella Hadid, Eva Longoria & Heidi Klum Dazzle On The Red Carpet On Opening Night
Entertainment Wrap: Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh introduce daughter Dua to paps

Entertainment Wrap: Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh introduce daughter Dua to paps
Entertainment Wrap: Tabla Legend Zakir Hussain Dies at 73, PM Modi Pays Tribute

Entertainment Wrap: Tabla Legend Zakir Hussain Dies at 73, PM Modi Pays Tribute

Entertainment Wrap: Shah Rukh & Salman hug each other at Devendra Fadnavis' Oath Ceremony

Entertainment Wrap: Shah Rukh & Salman hug each other at Devendra Fadnavis' Oath Ceremony

Entertainment Wrap: Naga Chaitanya's house decked up with flowers ahead of his wedding with Sobhita

Entertainment Wrap: Naga Chaitanya's house decked up with flowers ahead of his wedding with Sobhita

Entertainment Wrap: Nargis Fakhri's sister Aliya arrested for murdering ex-boyfriend

Entertainment Wrap: Nargis Fakhri's sister Aliya arrested for murdering ex-boyfriend

View All

Sports

Sports Wrap: New Zealand End Series on a High, England Walk Away With a 2-1 Win

Sports Wrap: New Zealand End Series on a High, England Walk Away With a 2-1 Win

Sports Wrap: Australia Take Control of Gabba Test but Rain Continues to Have a Say

Sports Wrap: Australia Take Control of Gabba Test but Rain Continues to Have a Say

Sports Wrap: South Africa inch closer to WTC final; ICC Reprimands Head & Siraj

Sports Wrap: South Africa inch closer to WTC final; ICC Reprimands Head & Siraj

Sports Wrap: India bat first against Australia in pink-ball Test in Adelaide

Sports Wrap: India bat first against Australia in pink-ball Test in Adelaide

India beat UAE to confirm semis spot in U19 Asia Cup | 5th December | Sports Wrap

India beat UAE to confirm semis spot in U19 Asia Cup | 5th December | Sports Wrap
Sports Wrap: Sufiyan Muqeem spins Pakistan to series-leading win against Zimbabwe

Sports Wrap: Sufiyan Muqeem spins Pakistan to series-leading win against Zimbabwe

Sports Wrap: Zimbabwe to face Pakistan; PV Sindhu set to marry Hyderabad-based techie

Sports Wrap: Zimbabwe to face Pakistan; PV Sindhu set to marry Hyderabad-based techie

Sports Wrap: India to face Japan in U19 Men's Asia Cup

Sports Wrap: India to face Japan in U19 Men's Asia Cup

View All

Lifestyle

Coffee Par Kurukshetra: How did Congress get itself into trouble over vote rigging and the SIR issue?

Coffee Par Kurukshetra: How did Congress get itself into trouble over vote rigging and the SIR issue?

Yoga Tips, 15 Dec 2024: How to control high blood pressure in winter?

Yoga Tips, 15 Dec 2024: How to control high blood pressure in winter?

Yoga Tips, 14 Dec 2024: Swami Ramdev Shares Helpful Yogasanas to Treat Thyroid Problems

Yoga Tips, 14 Dec 2024: Swami Ramdev Shares Helpful Yogasanas to Treat Thyroid Problems
Yoga Tips, 7 Dec 2024: Panic regarding health...Enter the '5 AM' Club

Yoga Tips, 7 Dec 2024: Panic regarding health...Enter the '5 AM' Club
Yoga Tips, 6 Dec 2024: 2 deadly diseases... why have they become the enemy of bones?

Yoga Tips, 6 Dec 2024: 2 deadly diseases... why have they become the enemy of bones?
Yoga Tips, 05 Dec 2024: Why has the condition of 'Brain Rot' become the enemy of children?

Yoga Tips, 05 Dec 2024: Why has the condition of 'Brain Rot' become the enemy of children?
Yoga Tips, 4 Dec 2024: This year India may face severe winter, Know why?

Yoga Tips, 4 Dec 2024: This year India may face severe winter, Know why?
Yoga Tips, 30 Nov 2024: How much has smog increased the risk of allergy and migraine?

Yoga Tips, 30 Nov 2024: How much has smog increased the risk of allergy and migraine?
View All

Originals

After Khamenei's Death, Can Iran Survive Larijani's Killing and Stay United Amid Iran‑US War?

After Khamenei's Death, Can Iran Survive Larijani's Killing and Stay United Amid Iran‑US War?
Speed News: India Slams Pakistan Over Kabul Hospital Strike, Calls It 'Barbaric' Act Of Violence

Speed News: India Slams Pakistan Over Kabul Hospital Strike, Calls It 'Barbaric' Act Of Violence

Speed News: India Evacuates Over 550 People From Iran; Jaishankar Thanks Armenian Govt for Safe Transit

Speed News: India Evacuates Over 550 People From Iran; Jaishankar Thanks Armenian Govt for Safe Transit
Speed News: EC Announces Single-Phase Polls For Most States, Bengal to Vote In Two Phases

Speed News: EC Announces Single-Phase Polls For Most States, Bengal to Vote In Two Phases

Speed News: PM Modi Unveils Development Projects in Assam, Says Govt Trying To Minimise War's Impact

Speed News: PM Modi Unveils Development Projects in Assam, Says Govt Trying To Minimise War's Impact
Speed News: Jaishankar Speaks To Iranian FM, Discusses Bilateral Matters

Speed News: Jaishankar Speaks To Iranian FM, Discusses Bilateral Matters

Speed News: Centre forms 3-minister panel led by Amit Shah to monitor fuel supply

Speed News: Centre forms 3-minister panel led by Amit Shah to monitor fuel supply

What Is Euthanasia? Supreme Court Permits Passive Euthanasia for Harish Rana

What Is Euthanasia? Supreme Court Permits Passive Euthanasia for Harish Rana
View All
 
\