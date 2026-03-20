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Kurukshetra
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Coffee Par Kurukshetra: How effective are Modi's policies in the Iran-US war?
Tensions have escalated significantly in the Middle East over the past 24 hours, with reports of several major attacks by Iran. Two major LNG plants in Qatar, including Pearl GTL and other LNG processing facilities, were targeted. Energy installations in the UAE were also attacked.
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