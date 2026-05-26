Haqiqat Kya Hai :PM Modi Made the Impossible Possible! Did He Complete 'Mission Impossible'? This date—May 26th—will be remembered. For decades to come, future generations across India will also remember this date. It was on this very day, May 26th—twelve years ago—that Narendra Modi took the oath of office as Prime Minister. Twelve years have been completed today. Starting tomorrow, the th