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- Aaj Ki Baat : How Dhurandhar eliminated the Pulwama culprit, leaving Pakistan in fear!
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Aaj Ki Baat : How Dhurandhar eliminated the Pulwama culprit, leaving Pakistan in fear!
The film "Dhurandhar" is playing in Pakistan. Not on screen, but in real life. Just as in the film, Dhurandhar kills terrorists hiding in Pakistan and escapes, similarly, in Pakistan, unknown attackers on motorcycles arrive, open fire, kill their targets, and then leave.
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