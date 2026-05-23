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Super 100: Cabinet expansion in Tamil Nadu, IUML-VCK also included
CK MLA Vanni Arasu and IUML MLA AM Shahjahan became ministers. AM Shahjahan was appointed Minister for Minorities Welfare, while Vanni Arasu became Minister for Social Justice.
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