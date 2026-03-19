- News
- Video
- Kurukshetra
- Coffee Par Kurukshetra: Everyone is going to leave Rahul, if he doesn't appreciate them ?
Kurukshetra
Updated on:
Coffee Par Kurukshetra: Everyone is going to leave Rahul, if he doesn't appreciate them ?
Congress MP Pradyut Bordoloi not only quit the party but also joined the BJP. This marks the second major blow for the Congress within the last month. Himanta Biswa Sarma stated that, given its current ideology, no one can remain in the Congress anymore.
Advertisement
Advertisement