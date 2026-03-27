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Coffee Par Kurukshetra : The time has come for Modi to decide on war, What major announcement will PM make?
PM Modi will hold a meeting. The government is repeatedly urging people not to panic; however, there are certain states where long queues are forming. Since Bengal is an election-bound state, Mamata will not be present at Modi's meeting.
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