Welcome User!
Sign In / Register
Sign Out
Dark Mode
Videos
Aap Ki Adalat
Aaj Ki Baat
News
Astrology
Originals
Yoga
Kurukshetra
Haqiqat Kya Hai
Muqabla
Entertainment
Sports
Lifestyle
India
Maharashtra
Karnataka
Uttar Pradesh
Delhi
Bihar
Madhya Pradesh
Rajasthan
Haryana
Chhattisgarh
Gujarat
West Bengal
Jammu & Kashmir
Telangana
Tamil Nadu
North East
Photos
Video
Web Stories
Sports
Entertainment
News
Tech
Lifestyle
Health
Business
Astrology
Entertainment
Bollywood
TV
OTT
Reviews
Regional
Hollywood
Korean
Photos
Web Stories
Videos
Sports
Cricket
Football
Tennis
Photos
Web Stories
Video
Photos
India
Sports
Entertainment
World
Fashion
Lifestyle
Lifestyle
Food
Travel
Beauty
Photos
Web Stories
Video
Spirituality
Events
Education
Higher Studies
Career
Results
Jobs
Technology
Gadgets
Reviews
Web Stories
Business
markets
Personal Finance
Income Tax
Web Stories
World
Astrology
Health
Live Cricket Score
LiveTV
Science
Auto
Brand Content
Pincode
Topic
Elections
Trending
Fact-check
Explainers
Crime
Home
Videos
India
IPL 2026
World
Sports
Entertainment
Tech
Photos
Lifestyle
Health
Business
Explainer
Advertisement
News
Video
News
Muqabla: Were the names of Muslims deleted in Bengal?
News
Aap ki Adalat
Aaj ki Baat
News
Astrology
Originals
Yoga
kurukshetra
Hakikat Kya Hai
Muqabla
Entertainment
Sports
Lifestyle
Updated on:
March 24, 2026 19:14 IST
Muqabla: Were the names of Muslims deleted in Bengal?
Muqabla: Were the names of Muslims deleted in Bengal?
Advertisement
Related Videos
Muqabla: The Bengal Election Battle, Are Mamata Didi's votes coming from Iran?
Muqabla: Will Mamata celebrate Eid and Suvendu celebrate Navratri?
Muqabla: War in the Middle East is getting more severe, how many days of gas does India have?
Advertisement
Latest Videos
Coffee Par Kurukshetra : What is Modi's mission to save India from Iran-US war?
Yoga With Swami Ramdev: Avoid allergy attacks? Swami Ramdev will explain how to maintain a healthy liver.
Today's Horoscope, 24 March 2026: Know from Acharya Indu Prakash ji what your stars are saying today?
Coffee Par Kurukshetra: Will not attack for 5 days, has Trump surrendered?
Aaj Ki Baat: Are Iran and America ready to stop the war?
Haqiqat Kya Hai: Donald Trump declared ceasefire and gave up the war!
Speed News: PM Modi says Hormuz closure unacceptable, assures Indians are safe
Yoga With Swami Ramdev LIVE: Are men at higher risk of heart attack? Learn how to keep your heart healthy.
Aap Ki Adalat
Nishikant Dubey in Aap Ki Adalat: BJP vs Rahul Gandhi, India US Trade Deal & PM Modi
Mary Kom in Aap Ki Adalat: Untold Life Story, Personal Life & Controversies Revealed
Farhan Akhtar In Aap Ki Adalat: Watch Full Episode with Rajat Sharma
Akshay Kumar In Aap Ki Adalat: Watch Full episode with Rajat Sharma
Mohammed Shami In Aap Ki Adalat: Watch Full Episode with Rajat Sharma
CM Mohan Yadav in Aap Ki Adalat: After becoming MP CM, Mohan Yadav turns up for his biggest interview
Dhirendra Shastri Interview With Rajat Sharma : Baba Bageshwar In Aap Ki Adalat
Manoj Sinha In Aap Ki Adalat: Interesting interview of Manoj Sinha in 'Aap Ki Adalat'
View All
Aaj Ki Baat
Aaj Ki Baat: How was Eid celebrated in the Middle East under the shadow of war?
Aaj Ki Baat : Iran destroyed gas fields and refineries, Will crisis get worse?
Aaj Ki Baat: Why did the Congress MP in Assam leave the Congress just before the elections?
Aaj Ki Baat: Pakistan bombed Kabul during Ramadan, what will the Taliban do?
Aaj Ki Baat: Who won the Rajya Sabha elections? Who cross-voted?
Aaj Ki Baat: India's oil tankers get green signal from Iran!
Aaj Ki Baat: How did Iran open the Strait of Hormuz route for India?
Aaj Ki Baat : Modi will save from war and also provide oil and gas !
View All
Astrology
Today's Horoscope, 23 March 2026: Know from Acharya Indu Prakash ji what your stars are saying today?
Aaj Ka Rashifal, 22 Mar 2026: Find out what your stars have in store for you today with Acharya Indu Prakash ?
Aaj Ka Rashifal, 21 Mar 2026: Find out what your stars have in store for you today with Acharya Indu Prakash ?
Aaj Ka Rashifal, 20 Mar 2026: Find out what your stars have in store for you today with Acharya Indu Prakash ?
Today's Horoscope, 19 March 2026: Know from Acharya Indu Prakash ji what your stars are saying today?
Today's Horoscope, 18 March 2026: Know from Acharya Indu Prakash ji what your stars are saying today?
Aaj Ka Rashifal, 17 Mar 2026: Find out what your stars have in store for you today with Acharya Indu Prakash ?
Aaj Ka Rashifal, 16 Mar 2026: Find out what your stars have in store for you today with Acharya Indu Prakash ?
View All
Yoga
Yoga With Swami Ramdev : India will become number 1 in the Happiness Index on the strength of Yoga.
Yoga With Swami Ram Dev : How much fear is there of paralysis due to high blood pressure?
Yoga With Swami Ramdev: Will war pollution affect India too ?
Yoga With Swami Ramdev: Which diseases will be cured by the power of fasting? Navratri 2026 | Daily Yoga
Yoga With Swami Ramdev: Sleep Disorders May Block Heart-Brain Signals | | Sleeping Disorder
Yoga With Swami Ramdev : How much impact does the Middle East War have on home kitchens?
Yoga With Swami Ramdev : 15 minutes of Pranayam will be a panacea for the lungs.
Yoga With Swami Ramdev: How does persistent back pain reduce brain power ?
View All
Kurukshetra
Coffee Par Kurukshetra: Will Dhurandhar go to kill Masood and Dawood?
Coffee Par Kurukshetra: How effective are Modi's policies in the Iran-US war?
Coffee Par Kurukshetra: Everyone is going to leave Rahul, if he doesn't appreciate them ?
Coffee Par Kurukshetra: US will not stop, will all the Iranian commanders be killed?
Coffee Par Kurukshetra: Will Amit Shah break Congress today?
Coffee Par Kurukshetra: As usual, Rahul is spreading lies again? He was also caught on the issue of gas and oil!
Coffee Par Kurukshetra: Rahul Gandhi in 'panic', spreading rumours on cylinder?
Coffee Par Kurukshetra: Motion against Speaker fails, INSIDE STORY of Rahul's latest defeat!
View All
Haqikat Kya Hai
Haqiqat Kya Hai: Munir's 'Hindu hatred' will lead to a nuclear war!
Haqiqat Kya Hai: Trump will leave WAR, Mujtaba will break Arabia!
Haqiqat Kya Hai: Will India be able to stop a world war?
Haqiqat Kya Hai: Modi's phone line is open to Tehran during the war!
Haqiqat Kya Hai: Why did Trump suddenly cancel his China visit?
Haqiqat Kya Hai: आज की रात हमले ही हमले, जमकर बरसेंगे गोले
Haqiqat Kya Hai: Ceasefire impossible, the world looks to Modi
Haqiqat Kya Hai: Modi rescued Shivalik ship amidst war
View All
Muqabla
Muqabla: Will Bengal be won with the Yogi model?
Muqabla: Will there be war in Bengal, not elections?
Muqabla: There is fear of cylinder, elections are on the head!
Muqabla: From the oil and gas crisis to the Iran war, Sudhanshu Trivedi clears up the confusion!
Muqabla: Is Rahul Gandhi imposing 'my will' even on the LPG crisis?
Muqabla: Silent on Hindu lynching, angry on Muslim lynching?
View All
Entertainment
Armaan Khera on The Ba***ds of Bollywood defamation case, SRK, and Aryan Khan | Exclusive Interview
Tom Cruise Walks Red Carpet at Cannes for 'Mission: Impossible – The Final Reckoning' Premiere
Cannes 2025: Bella Hadid, Eva Longoria & Heidi Klum Dazzle On The Red Carpet On Opening Night
Entertainment Wrap: Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh introduce daughter Dua to paps
Entertainment Wrap: Tabla Legend Zakir Hussain Dies at 73, PM Modi Pays Tribute
Entertainment Wrap: Shah Rukh & Salman hug each other at Devendra Fadnavis' Oath Ceremony
Entertainment Wrap: Naga Chaitanya's house decked up with flowers ahead of his wedding with Sobhita
Entertainment Wrap: Nargis Fakhri's sister Aliya arrested for murdering ex-boyfriend
View All
Sports
Sports Wrap: New Zealand End Series on a High, England Walk Away With a 2-1 Win
Sports Wrap: Australia Take Control of Gabba Test but Rain Continues to Have a Say
Sports Wrap: South Africa inch closer to WTC final; ICC Reprimands Head & Siraj
Sports Wrap: India bat first against Australia in pink-ball Test in Adelaide
India beat UAE to confirm semis spot in U19 Asia Cup | 5th December | Sports Wrap
Sports Wrap: Sufiyan Muqeem spins Pakistan to series-leading win against Zimbabwe
Sports Wrap: Zimbabwe to face Pakistan; PV Sindhu set to marry Hyderabad-based techie
Sports Wrap: India to face Japan in U19 Men's Asia Cup
View All
Lifestyle
Coffee Par Kurukshetra: How did Congress get itself into trouble over vote rigging and the SIR issue?
Yoga Tips, 15 Dec 2024: How to control high blood pressure in winter?
Yoga Tips, 14 Dec 2024: Swami Ramdev Shares Helpful Yogasanas to Treat Thyroid Problems
Yoga Tips, 7 Dec 2024: Panic regarding health...Enter the '5 AM' Club
Yoga Tips, 6 Dec 2024: 2 deadly diseases... why have they become the enemy of bones?
Yoga Tips, 05 Dec 2024: Why has the condition of 'Brain Rot' become the enemy of children?
Yoga Tips, 4 Dec 2024: This year India may face severe winter, Know why?
Yoga Tips, 30 Nov 2024: How much has smog increased the risk of allergy and migraine?
View All
Originals
Speed News: PM Modi becomes India's longest-serving head of government
Speed News: PM Modi Extends Eid Greetings To Iran's President, Condemns Attacks on Infrastructure
Who is Saeed Jalili, The Man Who Might Replace Ali Larijani in Iran
Speed News: India Raises Alarm Over Pakistan's Hidden Nuclear Proliferation Network After US Intel
Iran Hits World's Largest LNG Hub in Qatar: How Will It Impact India and World Markets?
Speed News: PM Modi praises retiring Rajya Sabha members, says politics never truly ends
After Khamenei's Death, Can Iran Survive Larijani's Killing and Stay United Amid Iran‑US War?
Speed News: India Slams Pakistan Over Kabul Hospital Strike, Calls It 'Barbaric' Act Of Violence
View All
\