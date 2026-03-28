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Coffee Par Kurukshetra: 'Oil, gas, war', Modi and his team have sorted everything out!
The Modi government is taking every necessary step to provide relief to the people. First, by reducing excise duty by ₹10, the government saved the public from the burden of rising prices. Now, Prime Minister Narendra Modi has held a meeting with the Chief Ministers of 25 states.
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