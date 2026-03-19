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Aaj Ki Baat: Why did the Congress MP in Assam leave the Congress just before the elections?
The BJP released its list of candidates for Assam, but before that, the Congress suffered a major setback. Two prominent Congress leaders left the party just before the elections. Sitting Congress MP Pradyut Bordoloi even officially joined the BJP.
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