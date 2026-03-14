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Coffee Par Kurukshetra: As usual, Rahul is spreading lies again? He was also caught on the issue of gas and oil!

Rahul Gandhi once again attacked the Modi government over the oil and gas crisis. At a conference in Lucknow, Rahul Gandhi said that the Modi government has compromised on energy security. Now, America is deciding where we will get our oil.

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