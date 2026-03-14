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Haqiqat Kya Hai : 14th day of the war is in Iran's name, Mujtaba Khamenei turns the tables!

Mojtaba Khamenei has made a decision. Now Iran is going to attack not just American bases in the Middle East but America directly. The FBI has issued an alert. The FBI has said that Iran could launch a drone attack in California.

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