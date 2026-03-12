- News
- Video
- Aaj Ki Baat
- Aaj Ki Baat : Modi will save from war and also provide oil and gas !
Aaj Ki Baat
Updated on:
Aaj Ki Baat : Modi will save from war and also provide oil and gas !
Prime Minister Narendra Modi assured that the Indian government is taking utmost care of the Indian citizens stranded in Gulf countries due to the war between Iran and the United States. Efforts are being made to ensure the safe return of every Indian. Therefore, their families need not worry.
Advertisement
Advertisement