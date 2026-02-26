- News
- Aaj Ki Baat: What agreement did India and Israel make in defence?
Today, India and Israel decided to elevate their partnership to a Special Strategic Partnership... The two countries signed 27 agreements and memorandums of understanding... India and Israel have agreed to develop new technologies in Artificial Intelligence, Internet of Things and Quantum Computing.
