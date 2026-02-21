- News
- Video
- Haqikat Kya Hai
- Haqiqat Kya Hai : The world has understood, don't clash with Modi!
Haqikat Kya Hai
Updated on:
Haqiqat Kya Hai : The world has understood, don't clash with Modi!
Neither Munir knows how to deal with Donald Trump...nor Khamenei...nor Zelensky...at this time only Narendra Modi knows how to deal with Trump...a big agreement was signed in New Delhi today...this agreement was made with a country...with a leader...whom Trump does not consider a friend.
Advertisement
Advertisement