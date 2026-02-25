Coffee Par Kurukshetra : 'Brahmachari' behind Avimukteshwarananda, will 'Shankaracharya' have to go to jail? Swami Avimukteshwarananda, Shankaracharya of Jyotish Peeth, has filed an anticipatory bail petition in the Allahabad High Court in the POCSO Act case. Although Swami Avimukteshwarananda was not questioned, a team from Prayagraj police went to Hardoi.