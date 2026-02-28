Aaj Ki Baat : Kejriwal gets a clean chit from the court, what will the CBI do next? Arvind Kejriwal and his party scored a major victory in the liquor scam case. Delhi's Rouse Avenue Court acquitted all 23 accused, including Arvind Kejriwal, Manish Sisodia, and Sanjay Singh, in the liquor scam case. The court stated that the CBI failed to present any evidence.