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Kurukshetra
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Coffee Par Kurukshetra: 27th hasn't even arrived and Modi-Shah have found a way to win on 29th!
Siddaramaiah has resigned as Chief Minister of Karnataka. He went to Lok Bhavan and submitted his resignation to the Governor's Secretary. Following his resignation, Siddaramaiah held a press conference and stated that the state's interests were paramount for him.
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