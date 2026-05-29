May 29, 2026
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Haqikat Kya Hai

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Haqiqat Kya Hai : Something big is going to happen in Pakistan, Munir will die because of Trump!

A different kind of war is about to begin in Pakistan. Pakistani clerics have declared war against Mullah Munir. Slogans are being raised in Pakistan: "Anyone who is Trump's friend is a traitor." Trump has directly told Munir: "He will have to sign."

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