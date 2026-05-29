- News
- Video
- Haqikat Kya Hai
- Haqiqat Kya Hai : Something big is going to happen in Pakistan, Munir will die because of Trump!
Haqikat Kya Hai
Updated on:
Haqiqat Kya Hai : Something big is going to happen in Pakistan, Munir will die because of Trump!
A different kind of war is about to begin in Pakistan. Pakistani clerics have declared war against Mullah Munir. Slogans are being raised in Pakistan: "Anyone who is Trump's friend is a traitor." Trump has directly told Munir: "He will have to sign."
Advertisement
Advertisement