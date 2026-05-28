- News
- Video
- Kurukshetra
- Coffee Par Kurukshetra: Amit Shah's 'Border Order', Most solid plan against infiltration!
Kurukshetra
Updated on:
Coffee Par Kurukshetra: Amit Shah's 'Border Order', Most solid plan against infiltration!
The Bharatiya Janata Party is known for its long-term electoral strategy and its "perpetual election mode." Although the 2029 Lok Sabha elections are still some time away, the party has already begun laying the groundwork and strategic preparations.
Advertisement
Advertisement