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- Aaj Ki Baat : Modi has made a complete plan on what and how to do regarding the war!
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Aaj Ki Baat : Modi has made a complete plan on what and how to do regarding the war!
The government has clarified that petrol and diesel prices will not increase nationwide. There are sufficient stocks of oil and gas, so supplies will remain regular. There is no need to panic or worry. The government also clarified that there will be no nationwide lockdown.
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