Haqiqat Kya Hai: Trump's New Threat to Iran: Is a Fierce War Imminent in April? By the 31st day of the war with Iran, the United States has already spent 35 billion US dollars—equivalent to 331,450 crore rupees—on the conflict. This figure exceeds even NASA's annual budget. Now, as this war enters the month of April, it is poised to become extremely fierce.