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Coffee Par Kuruksherta: Will Rahul Gandhi Defeat Mamata Banerjee in Bengal This Time?
Will it be Rahul Gandhi who defeats Mamata? The Congress party has announced that it will contest elections on all seats in Bengal. Does the Congress intend to pursue a 'solo strategy,' or is the party willing to accept a BJP victory in Bengal—provided it results in 'Didi's' defeat?
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