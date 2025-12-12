Haqiqat Kya Hai : 'Dhurandhar' will come to Lahore and will finish off Munir and Hafiz! Unknown terrorists are now after Pakistan's Munir. Unidentified attackers are looking for an opportunity to kill him. From Khyber Pakhtunkhwa to Islamabad, from Lahore to Rawalpindi, fierce attacks have begun on Munir's army and his terrorists.