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Kurukshetra
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Coffee Par Kurukshetra: Netanyahu is talking about Modi-India, while Congress is talking about Palestine for 20% votes!
Israeli PM Benjamin Netanyahu praised PM Modi and India. Netanyahu said that whether the world believes it or not, India fully recognizes Israel. There is no shortage of Israeli supporters in India.
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