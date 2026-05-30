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- Haqiqat Kya Hai: If the border is not sealed, Pakistanis will infiltrate, revelation will open your eyes.
Haqikat Kya Hai
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Haqiqat Kya Hai: If the border is not sealed, Pakistanis will infiltrate, revelation will open your eyes.
Many think only Bangladeshis cross into India via the Bangladesh border, but Pakistanis are also entering—without visas or passports. They use secret routes, observe border security, and record everything on camera.
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