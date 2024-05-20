What is KKR and SRH's record in IPL playoffs? Check H2H stats in knockouts ahead of their Qualifier 1 clash

Follow us on Image Source : BCCI/IPL Andre Russell and Pat Cummins.

Kolkata Knight Riders and Sunrisers Hyderabad are all set to have a crack at each other in Qualifier 1 of the Indian Premier League 2024 at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad on Tuesday, May 21. The two teams made it to Qualifier 1 after finishing the league stage in the top two places.

While KKR were the first ones to confirm a place in the knockouts this year, SRH needed a little more time to get that 'Q' and required the final day of the league stage to secure a top-two finish. Going into the final league stage day on Sunday, May 19, SRH needed a win against Punjab Kings and also required Rajasthan Royals to not secure a victory against KKR.

The rain played spoilsport in RR's home game against KKR and SRH were assured of a second-placed finish.

KKR have a strong record in playoffs, SRH are little behind

KKR have qualified in the playoffs for the 9th time, while SRH have made their way into their 7th playoffs. KKR have played 13 matches in eight playoffs until now, having won eight of their 13 matches and losing only five. Meanwhile, SRH have registered wins in five playoff matches out of their 13 games.

KKR's first game in the playoffs came in 2011 when they lost their Eliminator to Mumbai Indians. In their next season, they were into the playoffs yet again and this time they came with the title in their hands.

SRH made it to their playoffs in their first season itself in 2013 but lost their Eliminator too. They made their second entry into the playoffs in 2016 and won the title.

KKR's record in IPL playoffs:

Total playoff matches: 13

Won: 8

Lost: 5

First playoff match: 2011 Eliminator vs Mumbai Indians (lost)

Latest playoff match: 2021 Final vs Chennai Super Kings (lost)

SRH's record in IPL playoffs:

Total playoff matches: 11

Won: 5

Lost: 6

First playoff match: 2013 Eliminator vs Rajasthan Royals (lost)

Latest playoff match: 2020 Qualifier 2 vs Delhi Capitals (lost)

KKR vs SRH H2H in IPL playoffs

KKR and SRH have also met each other three times in IPL playoffs with the the latter enjoying a 2-1 lead over the two-time champions. The Sunrisers outclassed the Knight Riders in their maiden meet-up in the 2016 Eliminator, the year in which SRH won the title.

KKR took their revenge in the next season's Eliminator with a seven-wicket win before SRH took the lead again in the 2018 Qualifier 2, where they won by 14 runs. SRH advanced into the finals, where they lost to returning Chennai Super Kings.