Lok Sabha Elections 2024 Phase 5 LIVE: Voter turnout of 10.28 per cent till 9 am, Maharashtra records lowest

Lok Sabha Elections 2024 Phase 5 LIVE Updates: The fifth phase of the Lok Sabha elections is poised to be a critical juncture, as voting is underway across 49 constituencies spanning six states and two union territories (UTs). This phase holds particular significance due to the high-profile nature of several key constituencies, such as Raebareli, Amethi, and Lucknow, where the political futures of prominent leaders will be determined. In this phase, voters from a diverse array of regions will exercise their franchise, reflecting the varied political landscape of the country. The constituencies in focus are not just any seats but are historically and politically significant, often drawing intense media attention and public interest. Raebareli and Amethi, both located in Uttar Pradesh, are especially noteworthy. Of the 49 Lok Sabha seats, 14 are from Uttar Pradesh, 13 from Maharashtra, 7 from West Bengal, 5 from Bihar, 3 from Jharkhand, 5 from Odisha, and one each from Jammu and Kashmir and Ladakh. The Election Commission has called upon voters to turnout in greater numbers at polling stations and vote with responsibility and pride. Until now, the Lok Sabha Elections 2024 has seen the voter turnout at polling stations of about 66.95%. Around 451 million people have already voted, during the first four phases of ongoing General Elections.

