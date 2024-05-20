Monday, May 20, 2024
     
  Lok Sabha Elections 2024 Phase 5 LIVE: Voter turnout of 10.28 per cent till 9 am, Maharashtra records lowest
Lok Sabha Elections 2024 Phase 5 LIVE: Voter turnout of 10.28 per cent till 9 am, Maharashtra records lowest

Lok Sabha Elections Phase 5: As the nation eagerly awaits its democratic rendezvous, the fifth phase of the Lok Sabha elections is underway today, marking another crucial juncture in India's electoral journey.

Edited By: Anurag Roushan @Candid_Tilaiyan New Delhi Updated on: May 20, 2024 10:00 IST
Lok Sabha Elections 2024 Phase 5 LIVE Updates
Image Source : INDIA TV Lok Sabha Elections 2024: Fifth phase of polling today.

Lok Sabha Elections 2024 Phase 5 LIVE Updates: The fifth phase of the Lok Sabha elections is poised to be a critical juncture, as voting is underway across 49 constituencies spanning six states and two union territories (UTs). This phase holds particular significance due to the high-profile nature of several key constituencies, such as Raebareli, Amethi, and Lucknow, where the political futures of prominent leaders will be determined. In this phase, voters from a diverse array of regions will exercise their franchise, reflecting the varied political landscape of the country. The constituencies in focus are not just any seats but are historically and politically significant, often drawing intense media attention and public interest. Raebareli and Amethi, both located in Uttar Pradesh, are especially noteworthy. Of the 49 Lok Sabha seats, 14 are from Uttar Pradesh, 13 from Maharashtra, 7 from West Bengal, 5 from Bihar, 3 from Jharkhand, 5 from Odisha, and one each from Jammu and Kashmir and Ladakh. The Election Commission has called upon voters to turnout in greater numbers at polling stations and vote with responsibility and pride. Until now, the Lok Sabha Elections 2024 has seen the voter turnout at polling stations of about 66.95%. Around 451 million people have already voted, during the first four phases of ongoing General Elections.

Follow the blog for latest updates. 

Live updates :Lok Sabha Elections 2024 Phase 5

  • May 20, 2024 9:59 AM (IST) Posted by Anurag Roushan

    Lok Sabha Elections Phase 5: Voter turnout of 10.28 per cent recorded till 9 am

    A voter turnout of 10.28 per cent was recorded till 9 am, as per the Elections Commission. The polling across 49 constituencies had started at 7 am today. 

    Here's state-wise voter turnout:

    • Bihar: 8.86%
    • Jammu And Kashmir: 7.63%
    • Jharkhand: 11.68% 
    • Ladakh: 10.51%
    • Maharashtra: 6.33%
    • Odisha: 6.87%
    • Uttar Pradesh: 12.89%
    • West Bengal: 15.35%

     

  • May 20, 2024 9:38 AM (IST) Posted by Anurag Roushan

    Lok Sabha Elections: BJP MP and party's Amethi candidate Smriti Irani casts her vote

    BJP MP and candidate from Amethi Lok Sabha seat, Smriti Irani casts her vote. "Today it is my good fortune that I have cast my vote in my village Gauriganj with the resolve of a Viksit Bharat. I appeal to the people to cast their vote. It is our responsibility towards the future of our country," she told the media. 

  • May 20, 2024 9:31 AM (IST) Posted by Anurag Roushan

    Lok Sabha Elections: Shiv Sena-UBT candidate Arvind Sawant casts in vote in South Mumbai

    Shiv Sena (UBT) MP and candidate from South Mumbai Arvind Sawant cast his vote for the Lok Sabha Elections 2024. Shiv Sena has fielded Yamini Jadhav, from South Mumbai Lok Sabha seat.

     

  • May 20, 2024 9:29 AM (IST) Posted by Anurag Roushan

    Lok Sabha Polls: Varsha Gaikwad, Congress candidate from Mumbai North Central, casts her vote

    Congress candidate from Mumbai North Central Lok Sabha seat, Varsha Gaikwad cast her vote at a polling station in Mumbai. BJP has fielded Ujjwal Nikam from the Mumbai North Central Lok Sabha seat. 

  • May 20, 2024 9:27 AM (IST) Posted by Anurag Roushan

    Shantigiri Maharaj, Independent candidate from Nashik, puts garland over voting machine | WATCH

    Independent candidate from Nashik, Shantigiri Maharaj was seen putting a garland over the voting machine after casting his vote at a polling booth in the constituency.

     

  • May 20, 2024 9:21 AM (IST) Posted by Anurag Roushan

    Ujjwal Nikam, BJP candidate from Mumbai North Central, casts his vote | WATCH

    BJP candidate from Mumbai North Central Lok Sabha seat Ujjwal Nikam exercised his franchise and urged people to vote. "I appeal to people to vote. Our Constitution has given us this right to vote..." he said. 

     

  • May 20, 2024 9:18 AM (IST) Posted by Anurag Roushan

    Lok Sabha Elections: Omar Abdullah urges people of Baramulla to come out to cast their votes

    Ahead of casting his vote, JKNC's vice president Omar Abdullah urged the people of Baramulla to come out and cast their votes. "I hope that people will use their votes. The biggest power in a democracy is the people's voice, people's votes. I have always been saying that making claims like a huge number of tourists are coming and there is normalcy is not good. By this, we are putting tourists' lives in danger. If protection cannot be provided to the tourists, we should refrain from making such claims," he added. 

     

  • May 20, 2024 9:12 AM (IST) Posted by Anurag Roushan

    J-K: Long queues of voters at polling booth in Ichgam, Budgam | WATCH

    Long queues of voters were seen at a polling booth in Ichgam, Budgam as they awaited their turn to cast their vote.  Voting is being held for the Baramulla Parliamentary constituency today. The constituency sees a contest among NC's Omar Abdullah, PDP's Mir Mohammad Fayaz and JKPC's Sajad Lone.

  • May 20, 2024 9:09 AM (IST) Posted by Anurag Roushan

    Lok Sabha Elections 2024: RBI Governor Shaktikanta Das casts his vote | WATCH

    Reserve Bank of India Governor Shaktikanta Das casts his vote. "It's a very proud moment for every Indian. It's a moment of pride to participate in an election of 140 crore people. The process of voting today was very smooth and I would like to congratulate the Election Commission of India and all the officials who have been working throughout the country. It's really a moment of pride for every indian to vote in these elections. I appeal to every voter to come out and vote..." he told the media. 

     

     

  • May 20, 2024 8:43 AM (IST) Posted by Anurag Roushan

    Lok Sabha Elections Phase 5: Union Minister Piyush Goyal casts his vote | WATCH

    Union Minister and BJP candidate from Mumbai North Lok Sabha seat, Piyush Goyal cast his vote at a polling station in Mumbai. "The fifth phase of polling is underway in Mumbai and the rest of the country. Just like PM Modi said everyone should take part in the festival of democracy...I believe that the people of Mumbai will come out in large numbers and exercise their right to vote," he told the media. 

     

  • May 20, 2024 8:40 AM (IST) Posted by Anurag Roushan

    NDA is crossing 400 seats, INDI alliance will be at its all-time low: Chirag Paswan

    On the day of voting, LJP (Ram Vilas) chief and candidate from Hajipur Lok Sabha seat Chirag Paswan claimed that NDA is crossing 400 seats in the country whereas INDI alliance will be at its all-time low, especially Congress. "My father has been a representative from Hajipur since 1977. I am hopeful that I get the same kind of love my father got from the people of Hajipur. Development and my father's name have been synonyms in Hajipur. I will make sure to work for the development of Hajipur," he told the media. 

  • May 20, 2024 8:06 AM (IST) Posted by Anurag Roushan

    'Everyone is happy with his candidature': Brij Bhushan Singh on his son and BJP's Kaiserganj candidate

    BJP MP Brij Bhushan Singh claimed that people in Kaiserganj are happy with the candidature of his son Karan Bhushan Sharan Singh for this seat. "Everyone is happy with his candidature. Karan Bhushan Singh is attached to the youth of Gonda. He is a National player so he is interested in sports as he is in other things," Brij Bhushan told the media. 

  • May 20, 2024 8:01 AM (IST) Posted by Anurag Roushan

    Mumbai North Central seat: BJP candidate Ujjwal Nikam urges Mumbaikars to cast their right to vote

    BJP candidate from Mumbai North Central Lok Sabha seat, Ujjwal Nikam urged people to vote. "First I will go to a temple and then cast my vote and after that, I will visit polling stations in my constituency. Voting is a festival in a democracy and I hope all Mumbaikars will exercise their right to vote," he told the media. 

  • May 20, 2024 7:57 AM (IST) Posted by Anurag Roushan

    J-K: Polling underway in Baramulla Lok Sabha seat, Omar Abdullah in fray

    Polling is underway in Jammu and Kashmir’s Baramulla Lok Sabha constituency where 22 candidates, including former chief minister Omar Abdullah, are in the fray. People were seen lining up outside the polling stations to exercise their franchise in some areas of the constituency. The constituency is spread over 18 assembly segments in the three districts of Kupwara, Baramulla and Bandipora, and also includes two segments of Budgam that were included in the recommendations of the delimitation commission two years ago. 

     

  • May 20, 2024 7:50 AM (IST) Posted by Anurag Roushan

    Lok Sabha Elections 2024: Actor Farhan Akhtar, Director Zoya Akhtar cast their votes | WATCH

    Actor Farhan Akhtar and Director Zoya Akhtar cast their votes at a polling station in Mumbai. Voting for the fifth phase of the ongoing Lok Sabha elections 2024 began today across 49 parliamentary constituencies spread over six states and two Union Territories amid tight security and arrangements.

  • May 20, 2024 7:46 AM (IST) Posted by Anurag Roushan

    'People are voting for Viksit Bharat, Viksit Ayodhya...': BJP's Ayodhya candidate Lallu Singh

    Sitting MP from Ayodhya and BJP candidate from the constituency, Lallu Singh cast his vote today. "People are voting for Viksit Bharat, Viksit Ayodhya and to make PM Modi the PM for the third time..." he told the media. 


     

  • May 20, 2024 7:43 AM (IST) Posted by Anurag Roushan

    Lok Sabha Elections: Bollywood actor Akshay Kumar casts his vote in Mumbai | WATCH

    Bollywood actor Akshay Kumar exercised his franchise vote at a polling booth in Mumbai. "I want my India to be developed and strong. I voted keeping that in mind. India should vote for what they deem is right...I think voter turnout will be good," he told the media after casting his vote. 

     

  • May 20, 2024 7:37 AM (IST) Posted by Anurag Roushan

    Lok Sabha Elections Phase 5: PM Modi appeals people to cast votes in festival of democracy

    Prime Minister Narendra Modi urged voters to cast their franchise in record numbers for the fifth phase of the Lok Sabha elections, making a special plea to women and young voters to actively participate in the festival of democracy. "As 49 seats across 8 states and UTs go to the polls today in the 5th phase of the 2024 Lok Sabha elections, I urge all those whose constituencies are polling today to vote in record numbers. I especially appeal to women and young voters to participate enthusiastically in this festival of democracy," read the post by the Prime Minister on X.

  • May 20, 2024 7:35 AM (IST) Posted by Anurag Roushan

    Lok Sabha Elections Phase 5: Mayawati casts her vote at polling booth in Lucknow

    Former Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister and BSP chief Mayawati cast her vote at a polling station in Lucknow. She also appealed voters to come out and cast their votes. "I request all political parties to prioritise the issues of development and the welfare of the people. Whether it is the BJP or Congress, all the parties say that they are forming the government but everything will be clear when the results are announced," she added. 

  • May 20, 2024 7:20 AM (IST) Posted by Anurag Roushan

    Lok Sabha Elections: Shiv Sena candidate Yamini Jadhav urges voters to exercise their franchise

    Shiv Sena candidate from South Mumbai, Yamini Jadhav urged voters to exercise their franchise. "I would like to give a message to everyone that your vote should go to someone who works and does development. The Constitution has provided you the right to vote and exercise your franchise," she said. Jadhav is contesting from Shiv Sena (UBT) MP and candidate Arvind Sawant.

  • May 20, 2024 7:09 AM (IST) Posted by Anurag Roushan

    Reliance Group Chairman Anil Ambani stands in queue to cast his vote in Mumbai | WATCH

    Reliance Group Chairman Anil Ambani was seen standing in a queue at a polling booth in Mumbai, as he was waiting to cast his vote. The BJP has fielded Union Minister Piyush Goyal against Congress' Bhushan Patil from the Mumbai North seat. Union Minister and BJP candidate from Mumbai North, Piyush Goyal, expressed confidence in the party's victory.

  • May 20, 2024 7:01 AM (IST) Posted by Anurag Roushan

    Lok Sabha Elections 2024: Visuals surface from polling booth in Amethi | Watch

    Voting for the fifth phase of Lok Sabha election 2024 to be held in 49 constituencies across the country today. Visuals have surfaced from a polling booth in Amethi, Uttar Pradesh. BJP MP and sitting candidate Smriti Irani and Congress' KL Sharma face each other here in the constituency.

  • May 20, 2024 6:59 AM (IST) Posted by Anurag Roushan

    Lok Sabha Elections 2024: Here are some FACTS for Phase 5

    Here are some FACTS for Phase 5

    • Polling for Phase-5 of the General Elections 2024 will be held across 49 Parliamentary Constituencies (General-39; ST-03; SC-07) in 8 States/ UTs. Voting begins at 7 AM and ends at 6 PM (Closure of Poll timings may differ PC wise).
    • 35 Assembly Constituencies in Odisha (General-21; ST-08; SC-06;) will also go to polls for seats in the Odisha Legislative Assembly.
    • Around 9.47 lakh Polling officials will welcome over 8.95 crore voters across 94,732 polling stations
    • Over 8.95 crore voters include 4.69 crore Male; 4.26 crore Female and 5409 Third gender electors.
    • There are over 7.81 lakh registered 85+ years old, 24,792 voters above 100 years and 7.03 lakh PwD voters for Phase 5 who have been provided the option to vote from the comfort of their homes. 
    • 17 Special trains and 508 Helicopter sorties ferried polling and security personnel.
    • 153 Observers (55 General Observers, 30 Police Observers, 68 Expenditure Observers) have already reached their Constituencies days before the polls. 
    • A total of 2000 Flying Squads, 2105 Static Surveillance Teams, 881 Video Surveillance Teams and 502 Video Viewing Teams are keeping surveillance round the clock to deal with any form of inducement of voters strictly and swiftly.
    • A total of 216 international border check posts and 565 inter-state border check posts are keeping a strict vigil on any illicit flow of liquor, drugs, cash and freebies. Strict surveillance has been kept at sea and air routes.
    • Assured Minimum Facilities like water, shed, toilets, ramps, volunteers, wheelchairs, and electricity are in place to ensure that every voter, including elderly and persons with disabilities, can cast their vote with ease.
    • Voter Information Slips have been distributed to all registered voters. These slips serve as a facilitation measure and also as an invitation from the Commission to come and vote.
    • Voters can check their polling station details, and poll date through this linkhttps://electoralsearch.eci.gov.in/

     

  • May 20, 2024 6:55 AM (IST) Posted by Anurag Roushan

    Lok Sabha Elections: Polling stations to welcome voters with shade, drinking water, and other basic facilities

    As per the Election Commission, the polling stations are ready to welcome the voters with ample shade, drinking water, ramps, toilets and other basic facilities to ensure that polling takes place in a comfortable and secure environment. The concerned CEOs/DEOs and State machineries have been advised to take adequate measures to manage hot weather conditions in areas, where it is forecast. Polling parties have been dispatched along with machines and poll materials to their respective polling stations.

  • May 20, 2024 6:51 AM (IST) Posted by Anurag Roushan

    Lok Sabha Elections 2024: From Rajnath to Rahul Gandhi, list of key candidates in Phase 5

    Several prominent candidates including Defence Minister Rajnath Singh, Commerce, Industry and Textiles Minister Piyush Goyal, Rahul Gandhi, Smriti Zubin Irani, Omar Abdullah, Sajjad Gani Lone, Sadhvi Niranjan Jyoti, Lallu Singh, Karan Bhushan Singh, Kirti Vardhan Singh, Tanuj Punia, Naresh Uttam Patel, Ujjwal Nikam, Rahul Shewale, Anil Desai, Varsha Gaikwad, Sanjay Dina Patil, Ravindra Waikar, Shrikant Shinde, Hemant Godse, Bharati Pawar, Kapil Moreshwar Patil, Subhash Ramrao Bhamre, Shantanu Thakur, Arjun Singh, Prasun Banerjee, Locket Chatterjee, Kalyan Banerjee, Devesh Chandra Thakur, Ali Ashraf Fatmi, Ajay Nishad, Rajiv Pratap Rudy, Rohini Acharya, Chirag Paswan, Jual Oram, Dilip Tirkey, Achyuta Samanta, Sangeeta Kumari Singh Deo, Annapurna Devi and Jai Prakash Bhai Patel are in the fray in the fifth phase of the 2024 Lok Sabha Elections. 

    Let's see the state-wise key constituencies and prominent candidates in detail here.

  • May 20, 2024 6:48 AM (IST) Posted by Anurag Roushan

    Lok Sabha Elections Phase 5: Voting in 49 constituencies today | Check some key seats

    Voters in eight states and Union Territories will take part in the fifth phase of the 18th Lok Sabha Elections today. 49 Lok Sabha constituencies including 14 in Uttar Pradesh, 13 in Maharashtra, 7 in West Bengal, 5 each in Bihar and Odisha, 3 in Jharkhand and 1 each in Jammu and Kashmir and Ladakh are going for polls in the fifth phase. 

    Some key constituencies in Phase 5 polls:

    • Rae Bareli 
    • Amethi
    • Lucknow
    • Mumbai North
    • Mumbai North Central
    • Kaiserganj
    • Hajipur
    • Saran
    • Kodarma
    • Baramulla
    • Ladkah

