Mamta Kulkarni gets big relief from Bombay High Court in 2016 drug case

The Bombay High Court has quashed the drug smuggling case of Rs 2,000 crore against Bollywood star Mamta Kulkarni. The actress was accused of smuggling drugs with her husband Vicky Goswami. The court said that there is not enough evidence against Mamta..that is why the case is closed. The bench of Justice Bharti Dangre and Justice Manjusha Deshmukh have quashed the drug case against Kulkarni.

The actress has worked in nearly 50 Hindi films before finally settling in Kenya with her husband. The actress' husband Vicky Goswami is a drug mafia, who is behind the manufacturing and purchase of Ephedrine, a controlled substance under the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances Act, 1985. He has been implicated as the alleged mastermind.

In this case, the actress' lawyer had filed a petition in the High Court in the year 2018. The actress had said in her petition that all the allegations against her are baseless. She is innocent in this case. The actress had demanded the cancellation of this case against her.

For the unversed, in April 2016, the Thane police effected a rich drugs haul from Mumbai, Thane and Solapur of around 18.5 tonnes of ephedrine and 2.5 tonnes of acetic anhydride, valued at more than Rs 2,000 crore, blowing the lid off a major international narcotics racket.

Goswami, 52, was earlier imprisoned for 25 years in the United Arab Emirates in 1997 for trafficking around 11.50 tonnes of Mandrax but was released in November 2012 on grounds of good conduct.

