Lok Sabha Elections 2024: From Rajnath to Rahul Gandhi to Omar Abdullah, list of key candidates in Phase 5

Lok Sabha Elections 2024: The voting for the fifth phase of the 18th Lok Sabha Elections 2024 will take place on Monday, May 20. The fifth phase will see elections in 49 constituencies across eight states and Union Territories. Maharashtra and Ladakh will complete their voting processes. Other states which are going for polls are Uttar Pradesh (14/80 seats), West Bengal (7/42 seats), Bihar (5/40 seats), Odisha (5/21 seats), Jharkhand (3/14 seats) and Jammu and Kashmir.

Some of the key constituencies in the fifth phase of elections are Lucknow, Rae Bareli, Amethi, Fatehpur, Faizabad and Kaiserganj in Uttar Pradesh, Nashik, Palghar, Kalyan, Thane, Mumbai North and Mumbai South in Maharashtra, Bangaon, Barrackpore, Howrah and Hooghly in West Bengal, Muzaffarpur, Saran and Hajipur in Bihar, Sundargarh, Bolangir and Kandhamal in Odisha, Kodarma and Hazaribagh in Jharkhand and Baramulla in Jammu and Kashmir.

Several prominent candidates including Defence Minister Rajnath Singh, Commerce, Industry and Textiles Minister Piyush Goyal, Rahul Gandhi, Smriti Zubin Irani, Omar Abdullah, Sajjad Gani Lone, Sadhvi Niranjan Jyoti, Lallu Singh, Karan Bhushan Singh, Kirti Vardhan Singh, Tanuj Punia, Naresh Uttam Patel, Ujjwal Nikam, Rahul Shewale, Anil Desai, Varsha Gaikwad, Sanjay Dina Patil, Ravindra Waikar, Shrikant Shinde, Hemant Godse, Bharati Pawar, Kapil Moreshwar Patil, Subhash Ramrao Bhamre, Shantanu Thakur, Arjun Singh, Prasun Banerjee, Locket Chatterjee, Kalyan Banerjee, Devesh Chandra Thakur, Ali Ashraf Fatmi, Ajay Nishad, Rajiv Pratap Rudy, Rohini Acharya, Chirag Paswan, Jual Oram, Dilip Tirkey, Achyuta Samanta, Sangeeta Kumari Singh Deo, Annapurna Devi and Jai Prakash Bhai Patel are in the fray in the fifth phase of the 2024 Lok Sabha Elections. Let's see the state-wise key constituencies and prominent candidates in detail.

Phase 5: May 20 (49 Lok Sabha seats)

Key contests of 2024 Lok Sabha Elections Phase 5 in Uttar Pradesh

1. Lucknow (2019 Result: BJP, Winner: Rajnath Singh, Margin: 3,47,302)

2024 candidates: Rajnath Singh (BJP) Vs Ravidas Mehrotra (SP) Vs Mohammad Sarvar Malik (BSP)

2. Rae Bareli (2019 Result: Congress, Winner: Sonia Gandhi, Margin: 1,67,178)

2024 candidates: Rahul Gandhi (Congress) Vs Dinesh Pratap Singh (BJP) Vs Thakur Prasad Yadav (BSP)

3. Amethi (2019 Result: BJP, Winner: Smriti Zubin Irani, Margin: 55,120)

2024 candidates: Smriti Zubin Irani (BJP) Vs Kishori Lal Sharma (Congress) Vs Nanhe Singh Chauhan (BSP)

4. Faizabad (2019 Result: BJP, Winner: Lallu Singh, Margin: 65,477)

2024 candidates: Lallu Singh (BJP) Vs Awadhesh Prasad (SP) Vs Sachidanand Pandey (BSP)

5. Kaiserganj (2019 Result: BJP, Winner: Brijbhushan Sharan Singh, Margin: 2,61,601)

2024 candidates: Karan Bhushan Singh (BJP) Vs Bhagat Ram Mishra (SP) Vs Narendra Pandey (BSP)

Key contests of 2024 Lok Sabha Elections Phase 5 in Maharashtra

1. Kalyan (2019 Result: Shiv Sena, Winner: Shrikant Eknath Shinde, Margin: 3,44,343)

2024 candidates: Shrikant Eknath Shinde (Shiv Sena) Vs Vaishali Darekar Rane (Shiv Sena-UBT)

2. Thane (2019 Result: Shiv Sena, Winner: Rajan Baburao Vichare, Margin: 4,12,145)

2024 candidates: Naresh Ganpat Mhaske (Shiv Sena) Vs Rajan Baburao Vichare (Shiv Sena-UBT)

3. Nashik (2019 Result: Shiv Sena, Winner: Hemant Tukaram Godse, Margin: 2,92,204)

2024 candidates: Hemant Tukaram Godse (Shiv Sena) Vs Rajabhau Prakash Waje (Shiv Sena-UBT)

4. Mumbai North (2019 Result: BJP, Winner: Gopal Shetty, Margin: 4,65,247)

2024 candidates: Piyush Goyal (BJP) Vs Bhushan Patil (Congress)

5. Mumbai South (2019 Result: Shiv Sena, Winner: Arvind Ganpat Sawant, Margin: 1,00,067)

2024 candidates: Arvind Ganpat Sawant (Shiv Sena-UBT) Vs Yamini Yashwant Jadhav (Shiv Sena)

Key contests of 2024 Lok Sabha Elections Phase 5 in West Bengal

1. Barrackpore (2019 Result: BJP, Winner: Arjun Singh, Margin: 14,857)

2024 candidates: Arjun Singh (BJP) Vs Partha Bhowmick (TMC) Vs Debdut Ghosh (CPI-M)

2. Howrah (2019 Result: TMC, Winner: Prasun Banerjee, Margin: 1,03,695)

2024 candidates: Rathin Chakraborty (BJP) Vs Prasun Banerjee (TMC) Vs Sabyasachi Chatterjee (CPI-M)

3. Hooghly (2019 Result: BJP, Winner: Locket Chatterjee, Margin: 73,362)

2024 candidates: Locket Chatterjee (BJP) Vs Rachna Banerjee (TMC) Vs Monodip Ghosh (CPI-M)

Key contests of 2024 Lok Sabha Elections Phase 5 in Bihar

1. Saran (2019 Result: BJP, Winner: Rajiv Pratap Rudy, Margin: 1,38,411)

2024 candidates: Rajiv Pratap Rudy (BJP) Vs Rohini Acharya (RJD)

2. Hajipur (2019 Result: LJP, Winner: Pashupati Kumar Paras, Margin: 2,05,449)|

2024 candidates: Chirag Paswan (LJP-RV) Vs Shiv Chandra Ram (RJD)

Key contests of 2024 Lok Sabha Elections Phase 5 in Odisha

1. Kandhamal (2019 Result: BJD, Winner: Achyutananda Samanta, Margin: 1,49,216)

2024 candidates: Achyutananda Samanta (BJD) Vs Sukanta Kumar Panigrahi (BJP) Vs Amir Chand Nayak (Congress)

2. Sundargarh (2019 Result: BJP, Winner: Jual Oram, Margin: 2,23,065)

2024 candidates: Jual Oram (BJP) Vs Dilip Kumar Tirkey (BJD) Vs Janardan Dehury (Congress)

Key contests of 2024 Lok Sabha Elections Phase 5 in Jharkhand

1. Kodarma (2019 Result: BJP, Winner: Annapurna Devi, Margin: 4,55,600)

2024 candidates: Annapurna Devi (BJP) Vs Vinod Kumar Singh (CPI-ML)

2. Hazaribagh (2019 Result: BJP, Winner: Jayant Sinha, Margin: 4,79,548)

2024 candidates: Manish Jaiswal (BJP) Vs Jai Prakash Bhai Patel (Congress)

Key contests of 2024 Lok Sabha Elections Phase 5 in Jammu and Kashmir

1. Baramulla (2019 Result: JKNC, Winner: Mohammad Akbar Lone, Margin: 30,233)

2024 candidates: Omar Abdullah (JKNC) Vs Sajad Gani Lone (JKPC) Vs Mir Mohammad Fayaz (JKPDP) Vs Sheikh Abdul Rashid (Independent)