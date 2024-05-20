India to participate in G-7, Ukraine peace summits, PM Modi confirms but creates suspense over his presence

Follow us on Image Source : NARENDRA MODI Prime Minister Narendra Modi during G20 Summit in New Delhi

India will participate in all important summits that promote the agenda of global peace, security and development, Prime Minister Narendra Modi has said while referring to invitations to him to attend the G-7 meeting and the Ukraine peace summit next month.

In an interview to PTI, the prime minister said India will "resonate the voice of the Global South" at these summits to shape the global discourse and advance the vision for human-centric development and a prosperous and peaceful world.

Will PM Modi attend G7 and peace summits?

"The level of participation will be the factor of timing, logistics and parallel commitments," Modi said in response to a question on whether he will be attending the two multilateral gatherings.

Italy is hosting the G-7 Summit meeting from June 13-15, while the Ukraine peace summit will be held in Switzerland from June 15-16. Modi said the invitations extended to India to attend the summits were an acknowledgement of its significance and contribution to international affairs.

"These reflect the robust global engagement that we have in keeping with our philosophy of Vasudhaiva Kutumbakam (the world is one family)," the prime minister said. "India will be participating in all important summits that promote the agenda of global peace, security and development," Modi said.

Why G7 meeting and Ukraine peace talks are crucial

Notably, the Group of Seven (G7) comprises Canada, France, Germany, Italy, Japan, the United Kingdom, and the United States, with the European Union (EU) recognized as a "non-enumerated member." This intergovernmental forum is founded on the principles of pluralism, liberal democracy, and representative governance. Its membership consists of the primary advanced economies recognized by the International Monetary Fund (IMF).

On the other hand, Ukraine peace talks are scheduled to be held in June wherein Kyiv had sought India to play a constructive role in dealing with Russia. Earlier in March when Ukraine Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba had visited New Delhi, he met his Indian counterpart Dr S Jaishankar and urged him to attend the summit to which Moscow was not invited. After the meeting, Kuleba said on X, "We paid specific attention to the Peace Formula". "In New Delhi, I had sincere and comprehensive talks with @DrSJaishankar about Ukrainian-Indian bilateral relations, the situation in our regions, and global security. We paid specific attention to the Peace Formula and the next steps on the path of its implementation," he said.

