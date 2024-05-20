Char Dham Yatra 2024: Over six lakh devotees visited in ten days | DETAILS

Follow us on Image Source : PTI Devotees arrive at Shri Badrinath temple after its portals were opened in Chamoli district.

Char Dham Yatra 2024: The Char Dham Yatra experienced a significant influx of devotees, welcoming an impressive more than six lakh (6,40,000) visitors to Badrinath, Kedarnath, Gangotri, and Yamunotri within a mere ten days. Notably, Kedarnath Dham has seen a remarkable turnout of over 2.50 lakh devotees. Across the pilgrimage circuit, which includes Badrinath, Kedarnath, Gangotri, and Yamunotri Dhams, on average, there has been a steady flow of over 70,000 pilgrims every day. Additionally, the registration tally for the Char Dham Yatra now stands at a remarkable 29.52 lakh, indicating a robust interest and fervor among spiritual seekers to undertake this revered pilgrimage, according to the Amar Ujala.

In view of the surge, the state government and administration have implemented stringent measures against unregistered travellers. Registration checks are being conducted at various checkpoints to manage the growing influx of pilgrims to the Dhams.

Number of pilgrims visited Char Dham Yatra

Kedarnath: 2,46,820

Badrinath: 1,20,757

Yamunotri: 1,25,608

Gangotri: 1,12,508

Registrations for Char Dham Yatra

Kedarnath: 9,87,533

Badrinath: 9,04,009

Gangotri: 5,26,273

Yamunotri: 4,62,632

Char Dham Yatra 2024

The Char Dham Yatra started on May 10 as the doors of Kedarnath, Yamunotri, and Gangotri temples in the Garhwal Himalayas were opened for devotees on the occasion of Akshaya Tritiya after remaining closed during the winter season. The doors of Kedarnath and Yamyunotri were opened at 7 am while the portals of Gangotri were opened at 12.

Meanwhile, the doors of the Badrinath temple in the Garhwal Himalayas in Uttarakhand were opened for devotees on May 12. The doors opened at 6 am after two hours of rituals. The doors of the Badrinath temple were opened after six months amid the chanting of Vedic mantras, a pooja and beats of dhols and nagadas.

Registration for Char Dham Yatra ​

According to an earlier letter written to the chief secretaries of other states on April 30, VIP darshan was not to be allowed at the temples till May 25. Prior registration for the yatra is mandatory and devotees can have a darshan at the dhams only on the dates allotted to them at the time of registration, Raturi said.

Elderly devotees with a medical history should get themselves tested before embarking on the yatra and follow the guidelines issued by the Health Department of Uttarakhand, the chief secretary said.

The Char Dham Yatra holds profound spiritual significance in Hinduism. This journey typically occurs from April-May to October-November. It is believed that one should complete the Char Dham Yatra in a clockwise direction. Hence, the pilgrimage starts from Yamunotri, proceeds towards Gangotri, onto Kedarnath, and it finally ends at Badrinath.

The journey can be completed by road or by air (helicopter services are available). The Char Dham Yatra, or pilgrimage, is a tour of four holy sites- Yamunotri, Gangotri, Kedarnath and Badrinath. In Hindi, 'char' means four and 'dham' refers to religious destinations.

