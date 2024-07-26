OpenAI launches AI-powered SearchGPT to take on Google Search: All you need to know

Follow us on Image Source : OPENAI SearchGPT

OpenAI, the creator of ChatGPT, has announced its entry into the search market dominated by Google by introducing SearchGPT. SearchGPT is an AI-powered search engine that provides real-time access to information across the web. The company, led by Sam Altman, has stated that it is currently testing SearchGPT as a temporary prototype, aimed at offering new AI search features that deliver quick and relevant answers with clear sources.

SearchGPT is designed to harness the power of AI models while gathering information from the web to provide users with fast and relevant responses. Initially, OpenAI is launching the search engine with a select group of users and publishers in order to gather feedback.

OpenAI has also mentioned that while the prototype is temporary, they plan to eventually integrate the best features directly into ChatGPT in the future.

How SearchGPT will be different?

SearchGPT aims to facilitate user engagement with publishers by prominently citing and linking to them in search results. Additionally, users will be able to ask follow-up questions, allowing for a conversational experience with shared context building with each query.

According to OpenAI, the responses will include clear, in-line, named attribution and links, ensuring that users know where the information is coming from and can easily explore further results through source links in a sidebar.

The company has expressed its commitment to continually improving the user experience, particularly in areas such as local information and commerce.

