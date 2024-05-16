Chardham yatra: Is it right time for pilgrimage in Uttarakhand? Know here

Follow us on Image Source : PTI Kedarnath Temple

The revered Chardham Yatra has begun with fervour, as the doors of Kedarnath, Gangotri, and Yamunotri opened on May 10, followed by Badrinath on May 12. Since its commencement, a massive influx of pilgrims has embarked on this sacred journey, with over 26 lakh pilgrims already registered. Despite the anticipation and excitement, the pilgrimage is facing significant challenges due to overwhelming crowds and inadequate arrangements.

Massive Turnout and Logistical Breakdown

As pilgrims, who had been eagerly waiting for six months, began their journey, the number of visitors far exceeded the region's capacity to manage them. To date, 2,76,416 pilgrims have visited Chardham. The situation has been exacerbated by a large number of unregistered pilgrims arriving unexpectedly, leading to a collapse of the already strained infrastructure. Reports indicate that chaos is prevalent, with traffic jams lasting for hours on all major routes, including those to Kedarnath and Badrinath.

The Yatra has also seen tragic incidents, with 11 reported deaths so far. Among the deceased, four had underlying health conditions such as diabetes and hypertension. The steep climbs and varying temperatures pose significant health risks, particularly for those with pre-existing conditions. Consequently, health experts are advising potential pilgrims to consult doctors before undertaking the journey.

Is it the right time for pilgrimage?

Given the current situation, it is advisable for pilgrims to consider postponing their travel plans. Those suffering from health issues should prioritise medical consultation before deciding to proceed. The current conditions, including the chaotic environment and health risks, necessitate careful planning and preparation.

Travel Tips and Recommendations

To mitigate the chaos, authorities emphasise the importance of proper registration. So if you want to embark on a Chardhan yatra, go through the proper rehistration or avoid travelling until they have completed the necessary formalities.

While on the pilgrimage, staying informed about the journey through regular updates from administrative officials can help manage expectations and improve safety.

Pilgrims shouls use public transport to reduce traffic congestion. The narrow mountain roads are ill-suited for the large volume of private vehicles, which are a primary cause of the jams.

Pilgrims should also travel without haste and complete their journey in a relaxed manner. Meanwhile, staying in touch with officials to stay updated on the current situation is crucial.

Respecting the sanctity of Chardham is crucial as Chardham is not a picnic spot but a sacred place. Pilgrims should avoid treating the pilgrimage as a casual outing, refrain from creating disturbances, and limit unnecessary luggage.

Following the instructions of security personnel is vital for ensuring safety and maintaining order.

Despite the administration's appeals, the crowd management has been challenging. The recent appeal to halt the journey to Yamunotri due to overcrowding was largely ignored, resulting in the failure of the government machinery. This highlights the need for greater public compliance with official advisories to ensure a smoother and safer pilgrimage experience.

