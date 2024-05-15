Char Dham Yatra 2024: Rudraprayag Police appeals devotees to maintain decency on holy pilgrimage

Follow us on Image Source : PTI (FILE) Devotees arrive to offer prayers at Kedarnath Temple after its portals opened, marking the start of Char Dham Yatra, in Rudraprayag district.

Char Dham Yatra 2024: Amidst the arrival of a huge number of devotees in Kedarnath for the Char Dham Yatra, Operation Maryada has been launched by Rudraprayag Police to maintain decency and purity on the journey. Under this operation, police are taking strict action against those who are misbehaving with others and consuming alcohol or intoxicants in the Dham area and Yatra halts.

Do not consume alcohol, intoxicants

The police team has appealed to the crowd to behave in a civilised manner to maintain the wholesomeness of the pilgrimage. Deputy Superintendent of Police (DSP), Guptkashi, Mrs Harshvardhini Suman, has appealed to the devotees not to consume alcohol or intoxicants on the Yatra route and halts. She also appealed to maintain the sanctity and cleanliness of the Dham.

"Rudraprayag Police is committed to the smooth and safe journey of the devotees coming for the popular Shri Kedarnath Dham Yatra in the district. 'Operation Maryada' has been started by the district police for effective action against those who behave indecently and consume intoxicants in the Dham area and the Yatra halts," she said.

Operation Maryada

Operation Maryada has been strictly implemented by the district police. So far, in the first four days of the Yatra, challan action has been taken against 25 people under Operation Maryada by the Rudraprayag district police.

On Wednesday after receiving information about a fracture in the leg of a female devotee who had come for the Kedarnath Dham Yatra. Uttarakhand Police, SDRF brought her to the helipad after providing first aid and sent her to a higher centre for treatment.

Meanwhile, Chief Secretary Radha Raturi held a high-level meeting in the state secretariat today, given the unexpected number of people coming for the Char Dham Yatra. Senior officials, including the state's Director General of Police, were present in the meeting, where the topic of discussion was 'better crowd management'. Earlier, on May 14, in just 4 days, more than one lakh devotees reached Kedarpuri since the doors of Shri Kedarnath Dham opened on May 10.

In four days, 1,02,499 devotees have set a new record by reaching Kedarnath. All three dhams, including Kedarnath, Gangotri and Yamunotri, have been bustling.

Over 26 lakh devotees registered for Char Dham Yatra

Commissioner Garhwal Division Vinay Shankar Pandey said, "Char Dham Yatra is going on in the state. So far, 26.73 lakh devotees have registered for the Char Dham Yatra. More than 1.42 lakh offline registrations have been done in Haridwar and Rishikesh. This time double the number of devotees are coming as compared to last year."

