Trump claims Iran wants US to open Hormuz as soon as possible as they try to ‌figure out leadership situation

Washington:

US President Donald ​Trump on Tuesday claimed that Iran ‌was in a state of collapse and wants the United States to open ​the Strait of Hormuz while it ​sorts out its leadership. However, it was not ⁠clear from Trump's social media post how ​Iran had communicated that message and no immediate ​comment from Iran was available. "Iran has just informed us that they are in a 'State of Collapse.' ​They want us to 'Open the Hormuz ​Strait,' as soon as possible, as they try to ‌figure ⁠out their leadership situation (Which I believe they will be able to do!)" Trump said in a social media post.

Moreover, the White ​House was also not available with a comment on the Truth Social post. It should be noted that Trump is unhappy ​with the latest Iranian proposal ​on ⁠resolving the two-month war which dampens the hopes for a resolution ⁠of ​the conflict that has ​disrupted energy supplies.

Trump holds talks on Iran's latest proposal to open Hormuz

Trump on Monday had met his national security team to discuss Iran's latest proposal to open the Hormuz Strait, the crucial waterway for transporting one-fifth of the global oil supplies.

White House spokesperson Karoline Leavitt told a press conference that Trump was discussing Iran's latest proposal, but did not want to "get ahead" of the President or his security team on the meeting's outcome.

"I would just say that there was a discussion this morning that I don't want to get ahead of. And you'll hear directly from the president, I'm sure, on this topic very soon," Leavitt told reporters at the White House.

Rubio says Iran is 'serious' about reaching a deal with US

Earlier, Secretary of State Marco Rubio told Fox News that Iranian negotiators were "serious" about reaching a deal with the US, but were looking to buy themselves more time. "I think they are serious about getting themselves out of the mess that they're in; there are all the problems Iran had," he said.

Rubio said Iranian negotiators often are in disagreement with other factions within the Iranian regime, severely limiting the scope of peace talks. Trump's meeting with the national security team came amid the US administration's favourable view on the impact of its ongoing naval blockade of Iran's ports.

ABC News reported, quoting an official, that while Iran has proposed new terms for a deal to more permanently resolve the conflict between the countries over the weekend, those terms still appear to fall well short of the administration's red lines.

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