Vinesh Phogat accuses WFI of 'deliberate attempt' to block her return to professional wrestling

New Delhi:

Vinesh Phogat’s return to wrestling has been delayed, as the former world medallist alleges obstacles in her attempt to enter the upcoming National Open Ranking tournament. The event is seen as a perfect preparation ground for athletes aiming to re-enter the national selection pathway ahead of major international competitions later this year.

Notably, after the Paris Olympics debacle, Phogat had stepped away from the sport. However, in December 2025, she reversed her retirement decision and began preparations for a comeback. The 31-year-old had targeted the Open Ranking tournament as her re-entry point but has been unable to complete her registration.

The issue stems from access to the Wrestling Federation of India’s online system, which, according to her, is no longer accepting entries despite an official deadline that extends to April 30. The tournament carries significant importance, particularly for wrestlers who missed out on the 2025 National Championships and the 2026 Federation Cup, as it provides a final route into the Asian Games selection process.

Under the federation’s current criteria, only medal winners from those two events are directly eligible for senior selection trials. However, strong performances at the Open Ranking tournament can still open doors by securing a place in the national camp, potentially keeping athletes in the mix for future selections.

“I am hoping to make a comeback at the National Open Ranking Tournament. The registration for it was open till April 30. However, when I tried to register, the portal says it is now closed. I have been trying to contact the administrative staff of the federation, but they haven’t responded to my calls,” Vinesh told The Indian Express.

The wrestler also pointed to earlier complications in her comeback plans, indicating that she had faced a similar situation at another domestic event.

“I intended to compete there, too, but the team selection criteria were changed at the last minute, so I couldn’t take part. It feels like this is a deliberate attempt to stop me from competing, especially since this is an important tournament to remain in contention for the Asian Games and World Championship selection trials,” said Vinesh.

WFI rejects Vinesh’s claims

In the meantime, the federation has rejected those allegations. WFI president Sanjay Singh stated that registration-related issues had been raised by multiple athletes and were addressed once brought to notice.

“We received similar complaints from other wrestlers, too. They got in touch with our staff, and their issues were resolved. We are not going to stop anybody from competing, and the tournament remains open for everyone,” said Singh.