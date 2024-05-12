Char Dham Yatra 2024: Badrinath Dham opens for devotees after gap of six months | VIDEO

Follow us on Image Source : INDIA TV Char Dham Yatra 2024: Badrinath Dham opens for devotees after gap of six months.

Char Dham Yatra 2024: A large number of devotees thronged Shri Badrinath Dham after the doors were opened today (May 12) at 6:00 am amidst the melodious tunes of the Army Band, with complete rituals, Vedic chanting and slogans of 'Badri Vishal Lal Ki Jai'.

The Badrinath Dham in Chamoli district of Uttarakhand was decked up with flowers during its opening ceremony on Sunday. The doors of the world-famous Shri Badrinath Dham were opened for devotees after a gap of six months. The portals of Shri Badrinath Dham in Uttarakhand were closed for winter beginning November 18.

While the doors of three out of the four Dhams of Uttarakhand, Shri Kedarnath, Shri Gangotri, Shri Yamunotri Dham have already been opened on last Friday Akshaya Tritiya 10th May. Preparations for the opening of the doors have been completed by Shri Badrinath Kedarnath Temple Committee (BKTC). For the occasion of opening of the doors, Shri Badrinath Temple is being decked up by the Temple Committee with the help of Shri Badrinath Pushp Seva Samiti Rishikesh.

The Badrinath Yatra is a significant pilgrimage in Hinduism, primarily undertaken by devotees of Lord Vishnu. Badrinath is a sacred town located in the Chamoli district of Uttarakhand, India. It's nestled in the Garhwal Himalayas, sitting at an elevation of 3,133 meters (10,279 feet) above sea level. The pilgrimage typically begins in late April or early May and continues until November, coinciding with the summer and autumn months when the weather is relatively favourable for travel.

Char Dham Yatra started on Akshay Tritiya

The Char Dham Yatra commenced in Uttarakhand on May 10. For the last two days, all three Dhams including Kedarnath, Gangotri and Yamunotri have been bustling. On the first day, a record number of more than 29 thousand pilgrims from India and abroad visited Kedarnath Dham.

Welcoming the pilgrims, Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami presided over the inaugural puja at Shri Kedarnath Dham temple, invoking prayers for the safe journey and spiritual fulfilment of all embarking on the Char Dham pilgrimage.

