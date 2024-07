Follow us on Image Source : ANI The Railway teams have initiated the restoration work at the site.

In yet another such incident, at least two wagons of a goods train derailed near Bhubaneswar railway station in Odisha on Friday. According to officials, the incident took place at around 8.30 am. There have been no reports of injuries, they added. The middle and up lines remain unaffected as the derailment occurred on the down line, the officials said. The visuals from the accident site have also surfaced, showing Railway teams engaged in the restoration work.

