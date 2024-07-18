'Kavach anti-collision system be installed expeditiously': Kharge on Chandigarh-Dibrugarh train derailment

Follow us on Image Source : PTI Congress chief Mallikarjun Kharge

In the wake of the tragic train accident involving the Chandigarh-Dibrugarh Express in Uttar Pradesh's Gonda, which claimed four lives and injured several others, Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge on Thursday (July 18) lashed out at Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Union Railway Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw, urging them to take direct responsibility for the massive lapses that have plagued Indian Railways.

In a statement released on social media, Kharge said, "The derailment of the Chandigarh-Dibrugarh Express in UP is yet another instance of how the Modi government has systematically jeopardized rail safety."

He continued, "A month ago, 11 people lost their lives when a goods train collided with the Sealdah–Agartala Kanchanjunga Express. The Commissioner of Railway Safety has said that the accident was 'waiting to happen!' Failure of automatic signals, lapses at multiple levels in managing operations, and the non-availability of critical safety equipment such as walkie-talkies with the loco pilot and train manager are some of the reasons cited for the collision in the probe report."

"PM Narendra Modi and his Railway Minister, who leave no opportunity for self-publicity, must take direct responsibility for the massive lapses that have plagued Indian Railways," he added.

Meanwhile, Kharge demanded the immediate installation of the Kavach anti-collision system to ensure enhanced safety measures.

"The Kavach anti-collision system should be installed expeditiously on all routes across India to ensure enhanced safety measures and prevent accidents," he added.



READ MORE | UP: Four dead as several coaches of Dibrugarh Express derail in Gonda, more than 20 injured



READ MORE | Dibrugarh Express train accident: Helpline numbers issued, check here